Phyllis Thurlow Garland
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Phyllis Thurlow Garland

September 6, 1926 - February 17, 2021

Phyllis Thurlow Garland, 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

She was a resident of Our Lady of the Valley in Roanoke, Virginia, and previously of Vinton, Virginia. Prior to moving to the Roanoke Valley, she and her husband lived in Tazewell, Virginia. She was born in New Hampshire on September 6, 1926, to the late George M. and Ruth H. Thurlow. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her husband, Edmund T. Garland, and brother, George Linnell Thurlow.

She trained as a nurse cadet during World War II and graduated from the Laconia School of Nursing in Laconia New Hampshire. She retired after 40 years as a registered nurse.

Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Linda Garland Cross (Barry) of Powhatan, Virginia, and Lisa Garland Meadows (Randy) of Palmyra, Virginia; one son, David John Garland (Mary) of Vinton, Virginia; grandchildren, Sarah Cross McCarroll (Lt. Col. Mark McCarroll), Joshua Brendon Cross, and Erin Elizabeth Garland; and one great-grandchild, Cecilia Cross.

The family receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A funeral service was conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial followed the service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106-A, Roanoke, VA 24018, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Feb
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many thoughts of Phyllis over the years. Worked with her in Tazewell. Deepest condolences to all the family
Joy Mulkey
February 24, 2021
Phyllis was a dear, sweet lady and we shared some great times together. I will miss her. I know she is very happy to be with her Ed. They were such a wonderful pair and such love. Prayers are with the family.
Karen Petrie
February 23, 2021
I loved this special lady!! We became friends when in the same circle at church and my admiration for her only grew when I saw and talked to her at Our Lady of the Valley while visiting my mom and mother in law. She sat at same dining table as my mother in law, Doris Short. Doris often spoke of her and very much admired her. I will miss her presence there.
Bonnie Wood Short
February 22, 2021
