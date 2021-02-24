Phyllis Thurlow Garland
September 6, 1926 - February 17, 2021
Phyllis Thurlow Garland, 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
She was a resident of Our Lady of the Valley in Roanoke, Virginia, and previously of Vinton, Virginia. Prior to moving to the Roanoke Valley, she and her husband lived in Tazewell, Virginia. She was born in New Hampshire on September 6, 1926, to the late George M. and Ruth H. Thurlow. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her husband, Edmund T. Garland, and brother, George Linnell Thurlow.
She trained as a nurse cadet during World War II and graduated from the Laconia School of Nursing in Laconia New Hampshire. She retired after 40 years as a registered nurse.
Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Linda Garland Cross (Barry) of Powhatan, Virginia, and Lisa Garland Meadows (Randy) of Palmyra, Virginia; one son, David John Garland (Mary) of Vinton, Virginia; grandchildren, Sarah Cross McCarroll (Lt. Col. Mark McCarroll), Joshua Brendon Cross, and Erin Elizabeth Garland; and one great-grandchild, Cecilia Cross.
The family receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A funeral service was conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial followed the service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106-A, Roanoke, VA 24018, or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.