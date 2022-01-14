Phyllis Humphreys Price
September 2, 1940 - January 8, 2022
Mrs. Phyllis H. Price, 81, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was born and raised in Washington County, Va. and graduated from Meadowview High School. Phyllis was employed at Maxine's in Abingdon, Va. for 37 years. After her retirement, Phyllis was a volunteer at Johnston Memorial Hospital, providing more than 18,000 volunteer hours. In 2012, Phyllis was recognized as Volunteer of the Year by the hospital and was presented with the Volunteer Service Heart Award by Mountain States Health Alliance.
Phyllis was a devoted member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Meadowview, Va., where she served as the Assistant Church Clerk and on the Building and Grounds Committee.
Phyllis was a life-long volunteer, devoting many hours to the Meadowview Elementary School PTA and the Patrick Henry High School Athletic Boosters and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, for which the high school presented her with the President's Volunteer Service Award. Phyllis was a founding Director of Meadowview First and worked to secure grants and funding for the Meadowview Health Clinic and for the revitalization of the Meadowview Train Station and Town Square.
Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she had a multitude of friends everywhere. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.W. Price; her parents, George Hendricks Humphreys and Annie Glass Humphreys; six brothers, Glenn (and wife, Mildred), Delmar (and wife, Ruth), Ernest (and wife, Margaret), Paul, Leonard, and George (Joe) Humphreys; two sisters, Lavinia (and husband, Robert) Cullip and Jean (and husband, Roger) Yuhasz; one sister-in-law, Barbara Odum, and one brother-in-law, Wayne Parsons.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Christie Whelen and husband, Robert, of Sparks, Md., and Loria Porcaro and husband, Michael, of Arlington, Va.; grandchildren, John Whelen and Kevin Whelen; sister Bertha Parsons of Abingdon; brothers-in-law Paul Price and wife, Janice, of Abingdon, Douglas Price and wife, Janet, of Smithfield, Va., and Calvin (Cowboy) Odum and wife, Helen, of Abingdon; sisters-in-law Lois Humphreys, Mary Ann Humphreys, and Phyllis Humphreys all of Abingdon; and several nieces and nephews.
The committal service for Phyllis Price will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Chad Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Food Bank at Fellowship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 216, Meadowview, VA 24361, or to Meadowview First, Inc., P.O. Box 530, Meadowview, VA 24361, or to the Johnston Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Attn: Sheila Boyd, 16000 Johnston Memorial Drive, Abingdon, VA 24211.
. Phyllis Price and her family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
