Preston Taylor Buchanan
June 13, 1939 - October 24, 2020
Preston Taylor Buchanan, age 81, died from heart complications on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the home he shared with his son Ira Buchanan and family in Bland, Va. Born in Rich Valley, Va. on June 13, 1939, with his twin Patrick, Preston was the youngest son of Raymond "Raybuck" Buchanan Sr. and Lila Barns "Tiddle" Buchanan, both of whom preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his twin, Patrick Montgomery Buchanan in 1952, brothers Tate and Richard, and sister Nancy. Most recently, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sarah Arlene Brown Buchanan in 2015, and by their oldest daughter, Laura Ruth Buchanan in 2018.
Survivors include his daughter, Sarah Preston Buchanan Taylor and husband, Frank of Rosedale, Va.; son, Ira Brown Buchanan and wife, Janice of Bland, Va. and brother, Raymond Buchanan Jr. of Rich Valley, Va. Preston also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Daniel Keith McClanahan and wife, Ginny of Vansant, Va., Brittany Nichole McClanahan of Abingdon, Va., Lauralynn McClanahan of Cumming, Ga., Frank William Taylor III, Adam Reece Taylor, Bryce Preston Taylor all of Rosedale Va.; Ethan Patrick Buchanan, Blake Taylor Buchanan, and Karah Faith Buchanan, all of Bland Va.; and five great-grandchildren, Jaidyn Skye Moran, Madisyn Grace Honaker of Abindgon Va.; and Claire Elizabeth McClanahan, Caitlyn Danielle McClanahan, and Dylan James McClanahan of Vansant, Va. Also remaining are nine nieces and nephews, Mark Buchanan, Becky Maus, Tim Buchanan, Lynne Adams, Joe Ray Durham, Rick Buchanan, Jeff Buchanan, Mary Rachel Buchanan, and "Big" Tom Buchanan. Special great-nieces and nephews include Tisha Briggs and husband Eddy, Stacy Taylor, Bo Buchanan and wife, Desiree. Preston also leaves behind a special friend who meant a lot to him in his last days of life, Ms. Kaye Cox of Independence, Va. Preston attended Rich Valley High School and was a graduate of the Tennesse Military Institute in 1957. Graduating from Carson Newman College, where he was a four-year letterman in football, Preston later went on to complete his master's degree from East Tennesse State University. He loved athletics, playing football, baseball, basketball, and track. Preston began his teaching and coaching career at Honaker High School in 1962, where he started the football program that is still in place today. Many people still refer to him as "coach." He left Honaker High in 1968 to begin teaching at Richlands Jr. High. Later that year, was offered the position of principal at a vocational school at the Appalachian Learning Center near Honaker, Va. He was very soon promoted to become the Superintendent of the institution that served juvenile delinquent offenders from all over Virginia. He held that position for 18 years. When the institution closed to transition from youth services to an adult camp, Preston left the department of corrections to return to teaching. He finished his career teaching elementary PE at Belfast-Elk Garden Elementary and Honaker Elementary. He retired from teaching in 1991 with 30 years of service. He was always very active in the Honaker and Belfast communities, serving with the PTA and United Way of Southwest Virginia. He loved bluegrass music and square dancing and would often call square dances for community events. After his retirement from Russell County Schools, he went back to the ways of his boyhood growing up on a farm. Preston farmed on the land in Rich Valley and in Belfast until his health began to fail in 1999 after a massive heart attack. Preston continued to volunteer in many of the building programs at Community Heights Church, where he and his wife Arlene became faithful members.
Special thanks for the prayers and support from the members of Roger Hankins' Sunday School class and the members of Community Heights Church. The love of this church family for both Preston and Arlene has been such a blessing to them and to their family. Preston will always be remembered for his love of life, enjoying jokes, fun, laughter, and dancing. He had a tremendous will to live life to the fullest and was determined to never give up, despite the numerous health problems he faced. He was generous to those in need, often giving to others more than he could afford.
He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren and would always share how proud he was of his family. While it leaves a hole in our hearts to lose him, we have assurance that he is now enjoying being without pain and living abundantly in the presence of his lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services for Preston Taylor Buchanan will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va. with Pastor Tom Maurer officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Rich Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery (3811 Valley Rd., Saltville, Va.) Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the committal are asked to meet at the cemetery. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va. is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 26, 2020.