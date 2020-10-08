Rachel Alice Campbell
December 30, 1928 - October 4, 2020
Rachel Alice Campbell, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Oakmont at Gordon Park.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2020.