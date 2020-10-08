Menu
Rachel Alice Campbell
Rachel Alice Campbell

December 30, 1928 - October 4, 2020

Rachel Alice Campbell, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Oakmont at Gordon Park.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
