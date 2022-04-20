Ralph J. Bond
April 27, 1929 - April 14, 2022
Ralph J. Bond of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home. He was born in Man, W.Va., the son of the late Dewitt and Clara Bond. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Counts Bond and brother, Dewitt Eugene Bond.
He spent his entire life serving the Lord's house. He was a deacon in his church and volunteered with the Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels, and he also volunteered at the elementary schools.
Survivors include his wife, Tora L. Bond; children, Linda Youngblood (Paul), Danny Bond (Debbie), and Scarlett Shaw (Bob); grandchildren, Tracey Schrump (Ray), William Gravley (Katie), Ariel Youngblood, Kelly Shea (Lamont), Forrest Bond (Michelle), and Tabatha Lingerfelt; great-grandchildren, Logan and Lily Schrump, Sean and Liam Gravley, Christopher Woody, Savannah Shea, Jeffery, Gabriel, and Zoey Bond, and Draven Lingerfelt; great great-grandchild, Marcus Williams; nephew, R.D. Bond (Maggie); stepchildren, Mike LaTragna (Sue) and Susan Baker; step-grandchildren, Sherree Tolbert (Chris), Amanda Bittinger (Reuben) andCindy Trent (Bryar) ; and step great-grandchild, Evelyn Trent.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Austin Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to McIver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1900 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201, or Caris Healthcare.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at akardfuneralhome.com
. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 W. State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Bond.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.