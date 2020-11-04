Ralph Dean "Hoot" Gibson
August 3, 1947 - November 2, 2020
Ralph Dean Gibson "Hoot", age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on November 2, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving wife and two sons.
Coach Gibson was born on August 3, 1947, in Calvin, Va., to the late George and Verta Gibson. He graduated from Tennessee High School and was an alumnus of Carson Newman College with a degree in education. He received his master's degree from Union College and his plus 45 certificates from East Tennessee State University. Coach Gibson retired in 2002 after 32 years teaching Health, Science, and Physical Education at Vance Middle School. He served as a football and baseball coach at Tennessee High School. Although he celebrated many big wins and accomplishments on the field, his biggest contributions were to the lives of the young people he mentored and guided.
Coach Gibson's greatest passion was serving and worshipping at his beloved Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. Through the years, he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Director, Cook, and anything else he was needed to do. He loved the men in his Sunday School class and always looked forward to the time he was able to spend with them.
Coach Gibson was an active man with many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed spending time with his sons the most. Attending college football games, golf tournaments, and any other sporting events was a constant source of quality time with family and friends. He was an avid golfer but spent most of his time on the course looking for lost golf balls. He loved the 25 consecutive years of his annual golf trip to Hilton Head Island, The Lester Bolling Golf Classic, where he served as Co-chair and Executive Breakfast Chef. Hoot also loved trips to the beach with his wife, children, and their lifelong friends. He always looked forward to time with his extended family during holidays, birthdays, weddings, or any other venue where he could serve as "the life of the party". He never met a stranger and usually left those he spoke to double over in laughter.
Coach Gibson was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Freda Booher of Bristol, Tenn.
Coach Gibson is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Glenna Gibson; sons, Chad Gibson of Knoxville, Tenn., and Derek Gibson and his wife, Laura, of Jackson, Miss. He was blessed with three grandchildren, who he loved dearly, granddaughters, Chloe Gibson of Ithaca, N.Y., and Ella Gibson of Knoxville, Tenn., and grandson, Dean Gibson of Jackson, Miss.; his brother, David Gibson and wife, Paige, of Lenoir City, Tenn.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Allen Roberts officiating. Pallbearers will be Dean Gibson, Steve Parrott, Travis Parrott, Larry Baker, Jerry Hyatt, Dean Miller, Hunter Solomon and Jim Neal. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Goodwin, Brian Ziberna, Ryan Hyatt, The men of Hoot's Sunday School Class and the Deacons at Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. A private entombment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6:45 p.m., Friday, prior to the service.
Due to Covid-19, the service will also be lived streamed, please check our facebook for the link on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church, 900 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201, or Acadian Baptist Center, 1202 Academy Dr., Union, LA 70535.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.