Ralph Eugene Harr
October 24, 1955 - March 20, 2022
Ralph Eugene Harr, age 66, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on March 20, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on October 24, 1955, to the late Ralph B. and Helen V. Reedy Harr. Ralph was preceded in death by his stepdaughter Robin S. Parker.
Ralph grew up with a great appreciation and enjoyment of the outdoors, eventually sharing his beloved mountains with his son and wife through many years of hiking and camping. He was happies while camping the National Parks.
Mr. Harr was a skilled mechanic, having retired early from Glaxo-Smithkline and was a leader for many years in local Boy Scout Troop 15. Ralph faithfully served the country as a guardsman in the National Guard and often attended Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church. He, like his father, never met a stranger and helped anyone in need.
Ralph E. Harr will be remembered by those who knew him, gone but never forgotten.
Ralph leaves behind his precious wife, Darlene M. Harr; a son, Jeremy E. Harr; two special grandchildren, James David Parker and Noah Parker; two brothers, James Rufus Harr and Larry Harr; and two sisters, Elizabeth Phillips and Mary McNamara
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Weaver Funeral Home from 12 until 1 p.m. A procession of family and friends will leave the funeral home at 1 p.m. going to Glenwood Cemetery for a graveside service with the Rev. Andy Moehn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, 107 Park Headquarters, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.
Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 23, 2022.