Ralph Joseph Smith
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Ralph Joseph Smith

September 22, 1930 - April 3, 2022

DAMASCUS, Va.

Mr. Ralph Joseph Smith, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home in Damascus, Virginia.

Mr. Smith was born on September 22, 1930, in Alvarado, Virginia, to the late Clarence and Blanche McNeil Smith. Ralph was a lifelong resident of Washington County, a member of Liberty Hall Masonic Lodge, a member of the Shriners, a former Chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Smith.

He is survived by one son, Mike Smith and wife, Tammy, of Bristol, Virginia; three grandsons, Jarrod Smith and wife, Amber, of Bristol, Tennessee, Elliot Smith of Bristol, Virginia, and John Morgan Smith of Charlotte, North Carolina; his faithful companion, Wanda Blackburn; one brother, Dean Smith and wife, Jane, of Alvarado, Virginia; and one sister, Helen Wood of Abingdon, Virginia.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Virginia, with the Reverend Jerry Eggers officiating. Masonic rights will be rendered by Liberty Hall Lodge No. 104 of Damascus, Virginia. All those wishing to attend the service are asked to arrive at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ralph Smith.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 5, 2022.
