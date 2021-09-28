Ralph "Buck" Snyder
March 1, 1941 - September 18, 2021
Ralph E. "Buck" Snyder, 80 years loved, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2021. He was born in Butler, Tenn. to the late Frank Hardy and Lillian Allen Snyder. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He lived in Greensboro, N.C. for 50 years as a master carpenter. He attended Antioch Baptist Church and Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Bill Snyder, Carolyn McCourry and J.E. Snyder; half-siblings, Kay Harper and Frankie Snyder.
Survivors include his children, Diane Harvey (Jeff), Mike Randall (Janet), Ralph Snyder II; grandchildren, Whitney Dotson, Justin Harvey and Brandon Harvey; great-grandsons twins, Grayson and Matthew Harvey. Beloved Extended family, Ashley Tamburro and Mickey Randall, honorary great-grandchildren, Joss Tamburro, Aubrey "Miss Perfect" Randall, and Austin Randall. Siblings, Joe Snyder (Mary Jo), Jack Snyder, Larry Snyder (Janet), Sallie Wampler, Clarence "Sonny" Snyder (Charlene), Forrest Snyder (Kathy) and Melinda K. Snyder. Half-siblings, Sue Cornett (Mike) and Bob Snyder (Debbie).
A private funeral service for the family was held at Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with a Military Honors Ceremony following in the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tenn. Pastor Brad Davis of Antioch Baptist Church officiated.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 28, 2021.