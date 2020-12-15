Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ralph Jackson Stringer
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Ralph Jackson Stringer

October 28, 1931 - December 13, 2020

MARION, Va.

Ralph Jackson Stringer age 89, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.

Ralph was born in Washington County, Va. on October 28, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Stringer and Hazel Sheets Stringer; and siblings, Elizabeth Cress, Patsy Ward, and William C. Stringer.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Debra Cress, Glenna Widener and husband, James, John Cress and wife, Reba, James Cress, Mary Trent and husband, Randy, and Diane Price; and a special cousin, Gladys List.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday December 18, 2020 at Mt. View Cemetery in Chilhowie with Elder Larry Blevins officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Stringer Family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. View Cemetery
Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Ralph was a wonderful person. I have so many memories of him.
Erma Jennings
Family
December 18, 2020
Ralph was a very kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the family. We all have wonderful memories of time spent with Ralph.
Roger and Judy Wilson
Family
December 16, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you all he will be missed by all that knew him
Eloise Tanner
Friend
December 15, 2020
John,Reba, sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with y’all.
Jeff Shuler
Friend
December 15, 2020
John & Reba ,we are so sorry for your loss .Mark & Teresa Barker
Mark/Teresa Barker
Friend
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results