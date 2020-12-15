Ralph Jackson Stringer
October 28, 1931 - December 13, 2020
MARION, Va.
Ralph Jackson Stringer age 89, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.
Ralph was born in Washington County, Va. on October 28, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Stringer and Hazel Sheets Stringer; and siblings, Elizabeth Cress, Patsy Ward, and William C. Stringer.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Debra Cress, Glenna Widener and husband, James, John Cress and wife, Reba, James Cress, Mary Trent and husband, Randy, and Diane Price; and a special cousin, Gladys List.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday December 18, 2020 at Mt. View Cemetery in Chilhowie with Elder Larry Blevins officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Stringer Family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.