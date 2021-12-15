Randa Emily McCall
Randa Emily McCall, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at her home after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Born on September 22, 1959, to Dr. Ramzy Nassif (deceased) and Mary W. Nassif. Raised in Beirut, Lebanon, later moved to Richlands, Va. with her family, finally settling in Abingdon, Va.
Randa taught at Lebanon High School for many years and changed the life of every student lucky enough to be in her class.
Randa was talented in many things. She loved to bake, prepare wonderful meals for family and friends, decorate her home, The Grove Park Inn, the beach, the mountains, sipping wine at her favorite vista on the Blueridge Parkway, and above all, Christmas. But most of all she loved being with family and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Left to carry on her Legacy are her husband Charlie; sons, Matthew and Kelly; daughter-in-law, Mira; grandson, Caelum; her mother, Mary Nassif; brother, Alex (Karen); sisters, Mona and Hala, scores of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved Yorkie and QVC viewing companion, Barkley.
Please join us to celebrate Randa's life Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a Life Celebration to follow.
Anyone wishing to share a story or thought about Randa will be welcome and encouraged to do so during the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, c/o Congregational Care Committee, 136 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
