Submit an Obituary
Randall Eugene Lyles
1972 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1972
DIED
September 29, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.

Randall Eugene Lyles, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Marion, Va.

Randy was born in Smyth County, on June 27, 1972. He was employed with VDOT in Chilhowie for the past 21 years. Randy enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing. Most of all, he especially loved his family. He was preceded in death by a cousin, Brian Hess.

He is survived by his parents, Randall and Linda Lyles; son, Tod Lyles; daughter, Farrah Bordwine; sister, Lori Murdock and husband, Derrick; grandson, Rowan Hardin; nephews, Lucas and Landon Murdock; cousins, Shawna Price, Angie Barr, Donovan Lyles, Eric Lyles, Tony Lyles, Rena Lyles, Daniel Lyles, Dessa Smith, Abby Teaters, LeeAnna Lyles, Bradley Hess, Mark Hess and wife, Sue, Hanna Hess, Shelly Hess, Barry Hess and wife, Anita, and Kelly Hess; uncles, Kenny Lyles, Donnie Lyles, Jimmy Lyles, Ronnie Lyles, Jimbo Hess, Clayton Hess, and John Hess; special friends, Sleepy Allan Hale and wife, Robin, Jordan Hale, and Ben Hamm, and all of his VDOT Buddies.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Lyles family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
GUEST BOOK
Super nice guy he always treated you with respect. Truly will be missed.
CALVIN Saltz
Coworker
September 30, 2020
My heart was broken hearing about Randy. He was always such a sweet and loving young man! My thought and prayers are with you all during this time! May God wrap his arms around you all and comfort you during this difficult time. Love you Randal, Linda, and Lori!
Cheryl Bresette


September 30, 2020
Love you Cuz. You will be missed!
Randy Hanks
Family
September 30, 2020