I'm so sorry to hear about Randy passing. He was always so caring and polite. I left Chilhowie over 10 years ago but Randy would still send me a message saying hi and how I was missed. I thought of Randy often for he knew how to be a true friend. He sat and talked to me several times when I was going through a hard time and was so caring. He helped me realize there are good people I could trust and he was definitely a good person and friend. I truly wish I had stayed in touch with him to let him know how much he meant to me. Randy's passing is a reminder to stay in touch with those you care for because there isn't a guarantee of tomorrow. Randy will be missed by everyone that ever knew him. I will always remember how soft spoken and caring he was. He truly loved his family for he spoke of them often. He was so proud of his family, especially his sister Lori , daughter Farrah and his son Tod. I will always remember Randy for how much he cared and what a pleasure it was to know him. My deepest sympathy and condolences. Randy was such a good man. May God Bless, You have my thoughts and prayers.

Debby Teasley Friend October 1, 2020