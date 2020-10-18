Menu
Randall Eugene Lyles
1972 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1972
DIED
September 29, 2020
Randall Eugene Lyles

June 27, 1972 - September 29, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Randall Eugene Lyles, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Marion, Va.

Randy was born in Smyth County on June 27, 1972. He was employed with VDOT in Chilhowie for the past 21 years. Randy enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing. Most of all, he especially loved his family.

He is preceded in death by a cousin Brian Hess.

He is survived by his parents Randall & Linda Lyles; son Tod Lyles; daughter Farrah Bordwine; sister Lori Murdock & husband Derrick; grandson Rowan Hardin; nephews Lucas & Landon Murdock; cousins Shawna Price, Angie Barr, Donovan Lyles, Eric Lyles, Tony Lyles, Rena Lyles , Daniel Lyles, Dessa Smith, Abby Teaters, LeeAnna Lyles, Bradley Hess, Mark Hess & wife Sue, Hanna Hess, Shelly Hess, Barry Hess & wife Anita, and Kelly Hess; uncles Kenny Lyles, Donnie Lyles, Jimmy Lyles, Ronnie Lyles, Jimbo Hess, Clayton Hess, & John Hess; special friends Sleepy Allan Hale & wife Robin, Jordan Hale, Ben Hamm, and all of his VDOT Buddies.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Arthur Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday at Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral chapel at 12 p.m., for the procession to the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Lyles Family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Oct
20
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Oct
21
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Oct
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church Cemetery
Praying for Lori, my friend, and her family. God bless you all.
Chelsa Ervin
Friend
October 17, 2020
Randy was a very close friend of mine from way back. When we were young we had so much fun. Randy helped teach me to drive a straight shift, we always drove around discovering new roads and of course as we did he looked for deer. My heart aches for another talk with him. I will always love Randy.
Carolyn Millsaps Caudill
Carolyn Caudill
Friend
October 15, 2020
Prayers and thoughts with your family, Wesley and Sheila Hess
October 12, 2020
Randy was such a kind person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Roby & Tracy Weaver
Friend
October 11, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. If there is anything we can do, please let us know. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dr Robert A. Boothe and staff
Esther Poff
Friend
October 7, 2020
Randy was such a good guy and I feel very fortunate to have known him and I considered him a friend. He always had a kind word and a helping hand to anyone he met. He will certainly be missed by everyone at VDOT. I hope he knew that everyone here at the CHILHOWIE Area Hdqtrs thought of Randy as a friend. My family has known Randy for over 20 years and he and my daughter shared their birthdates. Our hearts are filled with sorrow and we will see Randy again someday. Until then my friend
Jeff Jones
Friend
October 5, 2020
So sorry to hear about Randy. He was a great guy to know and work with. He will be missed by his VDOT family.
Dennis Lewis
Coworker
October 5, 2020
I"ve known Randy for many years, and he was always a true friend and buddy. He will surely be missed.I pray for his family, God bless them.
Suzy Call
Friend
October 4, 2020
Randy, Very kind heart, & dearest son to my very best friend, Linda. You will be greatly missed. I know you will be one of the sweetest angels in God's bouquet.
BARBARA CARBARY
Friend
October 4, 2020
Dearest Linda, Randall, Lori, & Tod, & families, All my love, thoughts, and prayers go out to each and everyone of you. Randy, was one of the most kind, and most humble person I ever met. So sorry that you have suffered such a great loss.
Love & Prayers,
Barbara
BARBARA CARBARY
Friend
October 4, 2020
We sure had a lot of great times at school didn't we buddy? You'll always be in my mind and my heart Randy, you were always one of my great friends, Bill Moore CHS Class of 1990. Love ya man and may peace find your family and offer them all comfort in their desperate time of need, God Bless all of you!
Bill S. Moore, Jr.
Classmate
October 2, 2020
Randall and Linda, I am so so sorry for your loss. Randy was a good hearted person and always had a smile on his face. If there is anything that I can do for you, please let me know. With all my love...Tammy Thomas Dancy
Tammy Thomas Dancy
Friend
October 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Randy's passing. Praying God gives you comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Cindy (Pruitt) Bowman
Classmate
October 2, 2020
Randy was a true friend for the past 20 years his Vdot family will truly miss him at Chilhowie AHQ May god be with the family Rest in piece my friend
Garland Gross
October 1, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Randy passing. He was always so caring and polite. I left Chilhowie over 10 years ago but Randy would still send me a message saying hi and how I was missed. I thought of Randy often for he knew how to be a true friend. He sat and talked to me several times when I was going through a hard time and was so caring. He helped me realize there are good people I could trust and he was definitely a good person and friend. I truly wish I had stayed in touch with him to let him know how much he meant to me. Randy's passing is a reminder to stay in touch with those you care for because there isn't a guarantee of tomorrow. Randy will be missed by everyone that ever knew him. I will always remember how soft spoken and caring he was. He truly loved his family for he spoke of them often. He was so proud of his family, especially his sister Lori , daughter Farrah and his son Tod. I will always remember Randy for how much he cared and what a pleasure it was to know him. My deepest sympathy and condolences. Randy was such a good man. May God Bless, You have my thoughts and prayers.
Debby Teasley
Friend
October 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike and Wanda Newman
Coworker
October 1, 2020
So sorry Randy&Linda so sorry for loss
Rita Aker thompson
Family
October 1, 2020
Randy was a wonderful caring person. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Sending thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time.
Kim King
October 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Significant_other
October 1, 2020
Randall,Linda & Lori I am so sorry to hear about Randy, I Pray that GOD will wrap his Loving Arms around you all during this Difficult Time!!!!! My HEART hurts for You and my Dear Friend and always know that I am here and Praying for you!!! GOD IS GOOD!!!
Butch Newman
Friend
October 1, 2020
Loved you like a brother buddy, so sorry to family.
Johnny Berry
Coworker
September 30, 2020
Super nice guy he always treated you with respect. Truly will be missed.
CALVIN Saltz
Coworker
September 30, 2020
My heart was broken hearing about Randy. He was always such a sweet and loving young man! My thought and prayers are with you all during this time! May God wrap his arms around you all and comfort you during this difficult time. Love you Randal, Linda, and Lori!
Cheryl Bresette


September 30, 2020
Hate to hear this. We'll miss seeing him at the store. Praying for you all especially Todd.God be with your family. Rita Terry and all his friends at Rita's
Rita Terry
Friend
September 30, 2020
Love you Cuz. You will be missed!
Randy Hanks
Family
September 30, 2020