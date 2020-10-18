Randall Eugene Lyles
June 27, 1972 - September 29, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Randall Eugene Lyles, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Marion, Va.
Randy was born in Smyth County on June 27, 1972. He was employed with VDOT in Chilhowie for the past 21 years. Randy enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing. Most of all, he especially loved his family.
He is preceded in death by a cousin Brian Hess.
He is survived by his parents Randall & Linda Lyles; son Tod Lyles; daughter Farrah Bordwine; sister Lori Murdock & husband Derrick; grandson Rowan Hardin; nephews Lucas & Landon Murdock; cousins Shawna Price, Angie Barr, Donovan Lyles, Eric Lyles, Tony Lyles, Rena Lyles , Daniel Lyles, Dessa Smith, Abby Teaters, LeeAnna Lyles, Bradley Hess, Mark Hess & wife Sue, Hanna Hess, Shelly Hess, Barry Hess & wife Anita, and Kelly Hess; uncles Kenny Lyles, Donnie Lyles, Jimmy Lyles, Ronnie Lyles, Jimbo Hess, Clayton Hess, & John Hess; special friends Sleepy Allan Hale & wife Robin, Jordan Hale, Ben Hamm, and all of his VDOT Buddies.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Arthur Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday at Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral chapel at 12 p.m., for the procession to the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Lyles Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 18, 2020.