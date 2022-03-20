Menu
Randy Sawyers
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Randy Sawyers

April 13, 1958 - March 18, 2022

MARION, Va.

Wilburn "Randy" Sawyers, age 63, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn.

Randy was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Sawyers and Ellen Jane Phillips; sisters, Martha Sawyers, Elizabeth Turley; and his god parents whom he dearly loved, Don and Sue Norman. Randy was the most sensitive, caring and genuine man you would ever meet. Randy loved his family dearly and was loved dearly in return.

Survivors include his wife, Diana Sawyers; children, Larry Whittaker, Angela Whittaker, Jason Whittaker, Kimberly Whittaker; half brother, Billy Ellison; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Brooks, Haley Turley, Nathanial Brooks, Sierra Whittaker, Hannah Whittaker, Natalie Whittaker, Noah Turley, Levi Lawson, Chelsea Lawson, Jason Whittaker, Jr.; several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Interment will follow in West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Sawyers family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
IN LOVING MEMORY OF PAPAW RANDY GOING TO MISS YOU -HALEY AND NOAH TURLEY
GLENNA Turley
Grandchild
March 20, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roger Barr
March 19, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
lisa barr
March 19, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Todd and Paige Russell
Friend
March 19, 2022
