Randy Warren
June 1, 1951 - June 17, 2021
Randy Warren passed away June 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born on June 1, 1951. He had just turned 70 years old. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was a member of The Teamsters Union # 549. He was a truck driver for Mason Dixon Trucking. Randy was preceded in death by faithful dog, Nitro.
He is survived by his loving faithful wife of 40 years, Shirley Lipps Warren; son, Derrick Warren (Eugene) of Knoxville; daughter, Jennifer Warren Britt (Nick); grandson, Trenton Moore of Knoxville; and sisters, Bobbie Warren Newell and Pat Warren Cole, og Kingsport.
He also had a booth for many years at the flea market in Abingdon Va., and had made many friends. He went to many sales, festivals, and shows and had many flea mkt, vendor, auction, auctioneer friends, etc., that he truly treasured.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.