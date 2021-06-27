Menu
Randy Warren
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Randy Warren

June 1, 1951 - June 17, 2021

Randy Warren passed away June 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born on June 1, 1951. He had just turned 70 years old. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was a member of The Teamsters Union # 549. He was a truck driver for Mason Dixon Trucking. Randy was preceded in death by faithful dog, Nitro.

He is survived by his loving faithful wife of 40 years, Shirley Lipps Warren; son, Derrick Warren (Eugene) of Knoxville; daughter, Jennifer Warren Britt (Nick); grandson, Trenton Moore of Knoxville; and sisters, Bobbie Warren Newell and Pat Warren Cole, og Kingsport.

He also had a booth for many years at the flea market in Abingdon Va., and had made many friends. He went to many sales, festivals, and shows and had many flea mkt, vendor, auction, auctioneer friends, etc., that he truly treasured.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Randy passed praying for you and your family
Connie Bussey
Friend
June 27, 2021
