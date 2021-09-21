Menu
Ray "PeeWee" Osborne
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Ray "PeeWee" Osborne

December 23, 1924 - September 18, 2021

SALTVILLE, Va.

Ray "PeeWee" Osborne, age 97, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 after a short illness. He was born in Mt. City, Tenn. to the late Thomas Cicero Osborne and Bina Brown Osborne. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Huffman Osborne, four sisters, and four brothers.

Ray was a graduate of Saltville Highschool and the National Business College of Roanoke Virginia. He was active in sports both in high school and college. He was the last living member of the 1950 Saltville Alkalies. He spent many years with the Alkalies in the Burley Belt Baseball League. He also spent many years mentoring and coaching the Saltville youth in Little League and Pony League baseball.

Ray worked at the Olin Mathieson Corporation until its closing. He later worked at the Mt. Rogers District Planning Commission and retired from the Virginia Iron and Coal Company. He was a member of the Madam Russell United Methodist Church, the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club, and the Rich Valley Fair Association. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the South Pacific during World War II.

He is survived by his daughters, Vicki Montgomery and husband, Jim, and Melissa Osborne; granddaughter, Rebecca Arnold and husband, Dave; great-grandchildren, David and Sophia Arnold; stepson, David Huffman and wife, Tammy; and stepgrandchildren, John and Jennifer.

Special thanks are given to his caregivers Autumn Jordan and Mark Roberts.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Madam Russell United Methodist Church in Saltville, Va.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Coeburn, Va. with Pastor Lisa Bryant officiating. There will be Military Rites held by the U.S. Army Guard and the V.F.W. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home. Kenny Boggs, Lawrence Dorton, Brady Carter, John Huffman, Dave Arnold, and David Arnold will be serving as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ray "PeeWee" Osborne family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St, Saltville
Sep
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Acres Cemetery
436 Centre Ave NE, Coeburn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ray was always so kind and brought joy to everyone he was around. He will be greatly missed.
Nancy Bates
Family
September 26, 2021
