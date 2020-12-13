Ray Richardson
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Ray Richardson, 86, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.
He was born in Coeburn, Virginia, son of the late Samuel C. and Inous Gouge Richardson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Richardson; one daughter, Libby McCoy Swift; and one daughter-in-law, Jill Clay.
Ray was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Castlewood, Virginia, and loved to travel.
He is survived by two daughters, Shirley True and husband, Fred, of Richmond, Virginia, and Janet Epperly and husband, Norman, of Christiansburg, Virginia; one stepson, Don Clay of Petersburg, Virginia; one special grandson, Stevie McCoy of Ocala, Florida; three sisters, Nancy Whitt of Richmond, Virginia, Elaine Kennedy of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Betty Foster of Mussey, Michigan; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, funeral services for Ray Richardson will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, in the Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with Pastor Travis Price officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Larry "Beaver" Evans, Norman Epperly, Fred True, David Culbertson, Stevie McCoy, and Shannon McCoy.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle.
Online condolences may be sent to the Richardson family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.