Ray Richardson
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Ray Richardson, 86, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services for Ray Richardson will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with Pastor Travis Price officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Richardson family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2020.