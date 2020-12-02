Raymond Davis
Raymond Aaron Davis, age 79, of the Osborne Mountain section of Raven, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. He was born August 11, 1941 in Buchanan County, Va. and was the son of the late Charlie and Grace Phillips Davis.
Raymond was a retired coal miner and a member of the UMWA Local 1594. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a founding member and deacon of the Wilderness Tabernacle Church. Raymond was the last surviving member of his immediate family in his generation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister and his other siblings and their spouses, Ruby Browning and husband, Clyde, Betty Tabor and husband, Glen, Dot Griffith and husband, Raymond, Ted Davis and wife, Naomi, Curtis Davis and wife, Effie, Carl Davis and first wife, Geraldine, Johnny Davis, twin brothers, Perry Davis and wife Carol, and Jerry Davis.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 58 years, Jessie Davis; three children, Melissa Dale and husband, Ervin, Melinda Davis, and Jeff Davis and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Victoria Jigger Dotson, Derrick Dotson, and Karsyn Lambert; step-grandson, Rob Shane Dale; two step-great grandchildren, Laila Dale and Charlee Dale; special friends, Phillip and Junie Keen and Carl Hale; many nieces and nephews also survive; three sisters-in-law, Faye Davis, Brenda Davis, and Sylvia Davis.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Billy Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery at Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Zachary Compton, Chuck Davis, Toby Davis, Tony Moore, Bob Walk, Joe Hayes, Brett Jackson, and Michael Matney. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nick Mullins, Mike Davis, and the men of the Wilderness Tabernacle Church.
As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Commonwealth of Virginia Mandate, only 25 people are allowed at one time in the funeral home. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at all times.
The family of Raymond Aaron Davis is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
