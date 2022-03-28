Raymond Dulaney
April 21, 1959 - March 26, 2022
BRISTOL, Tenn.
Raymond Dulaney, age 62, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Raymond was born in Bristol, Va., to the late Jack and Edna Dulaney and was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Dulaney and his sister. Judy Dulaney. Raymond was retired form Coke-Cola with over 28 years of service and worked at Sharpe's Office Furniture in Bristol. He attended the Community Baptist Church in Bristol. He was an avid Tennessee football fan and enjoyed golfing. Raymond was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Teresa Dulaney; daughter, Stacie Yonce and husband, Stuart; brother, Jack Dulaney and wife, Lola; grandchildren, Emily and Katelyn Vestal; nephew, Eric Dulaney; niece, Courtney Dulaney; and special friends David and Teresa Sharpe.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Community Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Jack Todd Crusenberry officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Dulaney family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2022.