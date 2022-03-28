Menu
Raymond Dulaney
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 29 2022
7:00p.m.
Community Baptist Church
Raymond Dulaney

April 21, 1959 - March 26, 2022

BRISTOL, Tenn.

Raymond Dulaney, age 62, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Raymond was born in Bristol, Va., to the late Jack and Edna Dulaney and was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Dulaney and his sister. Judy Dulaney. Raymond was retired form Coke-Cola with over 28 years of service and worked at Sharpe's Office Furniture in Bristol. He attended the Community Baptist Church in Bristol. He was an avid Tennessee football fan and enjoyed golfing. Raymond was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Teresa Dulaney; daughter, Stacie Yonce and husband, Stuart; brother, Jack Dulaney and wife, Lola; grandchildren, Emily and Katelyn Vestal; nephew, Eric Dulaney; niece, Courtney Dulaney; and special friends David and Teresa Sharpe.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Community Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Jack Todd Crusenberry officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Dulaney family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Community Baptist Church
Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I’m very sorry for your families loss. He was a fine man. Thinking of your family!
Janet Canter
Friend
March 27, 2022
So sorry to hear of the passing of Raymond. I had the opportunity to work with Raymond back in the 90’s at Coca Cola and he was one of the most dedicated and hard working individuals I knew. Raymond will definitely be missed but he is looking down on all of us with that big smile and large laugh that will always be with us!
Jimmy Clifton
Coworker
March 27, 2022
Sorry for your loss! Raymond will definitely be missed by all. I will always remember him for the short jokes he would tell me when Stacie and I was growing up. If you need anything let me know! Love you all!

Love,
Tommie Ashley
Tommie Ashley
March 27, 2022
Larry,Brenda and JessieCulbertson our prayers are with you.
Brenda Culbertson
Family
March 27, 2022
Jim Sorah
Friend
March 27, 2022
This was a good man (even if we did disagree on college football) I had a lot of respect for him and considered him my friend .You will be missed.
Stuart Yonce
Family
March 27, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results