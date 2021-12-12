Raymond Junior Hilliard (MAJ, U.S. Army, Ret.)
Raymond Junior Hilliard (MAJ, U.S. Army, Ret.), 91, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va., with family by his side.
He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on February 24, 1930, to the late Emmett Stanley Hilliard and Lizzie Bell Stophel Hilliard Davis, and lived most of his life in the Bristol area.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950. He retired after proudly serving for over 24 years which included three combat tours during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. After retiring from the military, he worked at East End Market, Piggly Wiggly, as an Insurance Salesman, and on the family farm. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grand-father who enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, hunting, fishing, and watching baseball.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Flavis Crockett Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Frances Carol Hilliard; his son, Raymond Stanley Hilliard (COL, U.S. Army, Ret.) and wife, Chris; two daughters, Liticia Ann Davenport and husband, Dennis; and JoAnne Carol Sturgill and husband, Tim; six grandchildren, Jeremy Gray Hilliard and wife, Amanda; Justin Neil Hilliard and wife, Danae; David Jerrod Hilliard and wife, Haley; Amanda Elaine Broglio and husband, David; Andrew Neal Davenport, and Emily Brooke Sturgill; and five great-grandchildren.
A private funeral was held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Mausoleum at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. The service was officiated by Mr. Alan DeBusk and Military Honors were rendered by the Virginia Army National Guard, The American Legion Post #3 and Post #265.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Haven of Rest, the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Fisher House Foundation, or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
A special thanks to his caregivers at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and English Meadows in Abingdon, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2021.