Raymond Myers
Raymond Myers, 77, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Bland County, Va., to Jessie Mae and Ellis Myers, the 10th of 11 children. He was preceded in death by sisters, Loretta Welsh, Nina Jane Saunders and Gaye Burton; and brothers, Byron, William, Richard and Daniel.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane Burton Myers and sons, Tony (Heli) and Russell (T.J.). He is also survived by a brother, Robert; and two sisters, Faye Burton and Judy Acors (Wayne). He was an uncle to many young men and women, and touched the lives of many friends and neighbors.

He was always willing to lend a helping hand, and was known for entertaining with his jokes and hunting stories.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the Jacksonville Cemetery with Chaplain Robbie Vance officiating.

Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made in your name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Jacksonville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
