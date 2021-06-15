Reba Mae Baldwin Smith
The soul of Reba Mae Baldwin Smith left her body on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Reba was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lyle Smith; parents, Gaither and Maggie Baldwin; infant brother, Melvin; infant sister, Linda; brothers, Grant, Kenneth and Jim Baldwin; and sisters, Margaret Dishner, Doris Holman, and Daphne Musick.
Her survivors include two nieces, who were like her own children, Cathy Patterson and husband, Bruce and Melissa Graybeal; stepson, Tony Smith and wife, Angie; grandchildren, Kloe, Kolton and Kyndall; sister-in-law, Mona Landers, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and interment for Reba will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Morning View Cemetery with Pastor Dewayne Locklear officiating. Everyone is requested to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1177 Fairview School Road, Blountville, TN 37617, or Full Gospel Tabernacle, 487 Can't Hook Hill Road, Bristol, TN 37620.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
. The family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.