Rebecca "Becky" Jean Sumrall
October 19, 1959 - September 7, 2021
Rebecca "Becky" Jean Sumrall, age 61, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away after a hard fought battle on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born on October 19, 1959, in Bristol, Tenn. Becky was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and worked for Target for over 10 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Sumrall; father, Leon Joyce; and her beloved poodle, Tinkerbell.
Survivors include her mother, Shelby Jean Hopkins; daughters, Jessica Emmert, and Rebecca Scott and husband, John; grandchildren, Jake Scott, Raven Lodwick, Courtney Emmert Troy Hodge; great-grandchildren, Brandon Tillison, Ryan Lodwick and Milo Hodge; brother, Kenneth Joyce; nieces, Katie Joyce and Kelly McKinley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Ballad Health Hospice House, 1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2021.