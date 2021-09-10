Menu
Rebecca Jean "Becky" Sumrall
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Rebecca "Becky" Jean Sumrall

October 19, 1959 - September 7, 2021

Rebecca "Becky" Jean Sumrall, age 61, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away after a hard fought battle on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born on October 19, 1959, in Bristol, Tenn. Becky was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and worked for Target for over 10 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Sumrall; father, Leon Joyce; and her beloved poodle, Tinkerbell.

Survivors include her mother, Shelby Jean Hopkins; daughters, Jessica Emmert, and Rebecca Scott and husband, John; grandchildren, Jake Scott, Raven Lodwick, Courtney Emmert Troy Hodge; great-grandchildren, Brandon Tillison, Ryan Lodwick and Milo Hodge; brother, Kenneth Joyce; nieces, Katie Joyce and Kelly McKinley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Ballad Health Hospice House, 1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sep
11
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
