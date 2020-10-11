Reford Lee Morrell
June 14, 1929 - October 7, 2020
Reford Lee Morrell, 91, of Abingdon, Va., returned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Reverend Rick Laney officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Cleveland Community Cemetery, Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be family, and members of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a charity of your choice
.
Mr. Morrell and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services,(276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 11, 2020.