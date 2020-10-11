Menu
Reford Lee Morrell
June 14, 1929 - October 7, 2020

Reford Lee Morrell, 91, of Abingdon, Va., returned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Reverend Rick Laney officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Cleveland Community Cemetery, Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be family, and members of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201
Oct
11
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201
Oct
12
Committal
2:00p.m.
Cleveland Community Cemetery
, Abingdon, Virginia
So sorry to hear of Reford passing grew up together my thought and Prayers are with the Family.
Kelly Carrier
October 10, 2020