Rhoda Gore Varney
1943 - 2020
Rhoda Gore Varney

March 3, 1943 - October 2, 2020

Rhoda Varney, 77, passed away peacefully at home Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on March 3, 1943, in Holden, W.Va., the daughter of Gordon and Myrtle (Lowe) Gore.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Floyd, Dan, Alan, and Gordon; and sisters, Ethel, Rose, and Lily. Survivors are sons, JD Jr., John, and Danny; brother, Damer; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Rhoda is a former cafeteria worker at Fairmount and Haynesfield Schools. She lived in Mesa, Ariz., for 30 years and worked as a manager for an assisted living home until she retired in 2005. Five years ago, she moved back to Bristol to live near her son, John.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 7, 2020.
