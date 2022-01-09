Menu
Rhonda Leigh Boyd
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Rhonda Leigh Boyd

March 1, 1968 - January 7, 2022

Rhonda Leigh Boyd went home to be with Jesus after a battle with cancer on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Rhonda was born in Bristol, Tenn. on March 1, 1968. She lived in Blountville, Tenn.

She was a 1986 graduate of Sullivan Central High School. She was employed by Bristol Herald Courier for thirty years and worked at Agero for the past one and a half years.

Rhonda was a member of First Baptist Church, Blountville, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sherman and Cecile Boyd, John and Anna Belle Hall.

She was an outgoing and loving person who was always cheerful. She loved her church, her family, her friends, and her dog Buster.

She is survived by her parents Melvin and Nancy Boyd of Blountville, Tenn.; two brothers, Steve Boyd of Kingsport, Tenn., Kevin Boyd of Lynchburg, Va.; niece, Kayla Boyd of Johnson City, Tenn.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 10,2022, at First Baptist Church, Blountville, Tenn. with Dr. Clay Austin officiating. Interment will follow in East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the Ballad Bristol Cancer Team and the staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center fourth floor, the Sullivan County EMS and the church family and many friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the Boyd family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Blountville, TN
Akard Funeral Home
Akard Funeral Home
PRAYERS TO THE BOYD FAMILY.
VELMA WILLIAMS
Work
January 13, 2022
My deepest sympathy for the family of Rhonda. I enjoyed working at the newspaper with Rhonda for many years and her father as well. She always had a smile on her face and a warm greeting that I will never forget. Good memories last forever.
Hetty Canter
January 10, 2022
My deepest sympathy to family and friends of Rhonda,We shared many wonderful times together as family and friends.She was a sweet humble soul,I'm so saddened to hear this RIP Girl you will always remain in my memories!!
Tammy Rife
Friend
January 10, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to all family and friends.Rhonda was part of our family and will be missed,and remembered as a kind, beautiful soul.
james m. hurt
January 9, 2022
