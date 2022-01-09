Rhonda Leigh Boyd
March 1, 1968 - January 7, 2022
Rhonda Leigh Boyd went home to be with Jesus after a battle with cancer on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Rhonda was born in Bristol, Tenn. on March 1, 1968. She lived in Blountville, Tenn.
She was a 1986 graduate of Sullivan Central High School. She was employed by Bristol Herald Courier for thirty years and worked at Agero for the past one and a half years.
Rhonda was a member of First Baptist Church, Blountville, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sherman and Cecile Boyd, John and Anna Belle Hall.
She was an outgoing and loving person who was always cheerful. She loved her church, her family, her friends, and her dog Buster.
She is survived by her parents Melvin and Nancy Boyd of Blountville, Tenn.; two brothers, Steve Boyd of Kingsport, Tenn., Kevin Boyd of Lynchburg, Va.; niece, Kayla Boyd of Johnson City, Tenn.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 10,2022, at First Baptist Church, Blountville, Tenn. with Dr. Clay Austin officiating. Interment will follow in East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank the Ballad Bristol Cancer Team and the staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center fourth floor, the Sullivan County EMS and the church family and many friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the Boyd family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.