Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Fleming Buddine
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Richard Fleming Buddine

November 28, 1937 - April 13, 2022

Richard "Rich" Fleming Buddine, 84, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Rich served in the United States Army from 1960 -1962 including an 18-month tour of duty in the Panama Canal Zone.

Rich graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor's degree in 1965.

In 1965, Rich began his extensive career in television news at stations across North Carolina as a photographer, reporter, news anchor and news director before joining the WCYB-TV Bristol, Va. sales team in June of 1974 and retiring there in 2005.

Rich was an avid photographer winning multiple ribbons in local photography contests. He enjoyed gardening and spending time in the mountains of East Tennessee, SW Virginia, and Western North Carolina and was also a military and history buff. Rich was a member of South Bristol United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Dorothy Buddine and his brother, Ted Buddine.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Hartley Buddine of Bristol, Va.; stepchildren, Scott Burnette and wife, Tera, and Bekki Burnette Hansen and husband, Jeff; step grandchildren, Matthew Burnette and Brandon Burnette; and step great-grandchildren, Sebastian Burnette and Magnolia Burnette.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is honored to be serving the Buddine family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Akard Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.