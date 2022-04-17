Richard Fleming Buddine
November 28, 1937 - April 13, 2022
Richard "Rich" Fleming Buddine, 84, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Rich served in the United States Army from 1960 -1962 including an 18-month tour of duty in the Panama Canal Zone.
Rich graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor's degree in 1965.
In 1965, Rich began his extensive career in television news at stations across North Carolina as a photographer, reporter, news anchor and news director before joining the WCYB-TV Bristol, Va. sales team in June of 1974 and retiring there in 2005.
Rich was an avid photographer winning multiple ribbons in local photography contests. He enjoyed gardening and spending time in the mountains of East Tennessee, SW Virginia, and Western North Carolina and was also a military and history buff. Rich was a member of South Bristol United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Dorothy Buddine and his brother, Ted Buddine.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Hartley Buddine of Bristol, Va.; stepchildren, Scott Burnette and wife, Tera, and Bekki Burnette Hansen and husband, Jeff; step grandchildren, Matthew Burnette and Brandon Burnette; and step great-grandchildren, Sebastian Burnette and Magnolia Burnette.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is honored to be serving the Buddine family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 17, 2022.