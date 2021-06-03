Menu
Richard Ricky Eldreth Jr.
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Richard Eldreth Jr.

May 31, 1968 - May 19, 2021

BELTON, Texas

Richard Howard "Ricky" Eldreth Jr., age 52, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Belton, Texas. He was born in Abingdon, Va., on May 31, 1968. He was a 1986 graduate of Patrick Henry High School, where he was a proud member of the Rebel Regiment. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served in Desert Storm. He was currently employed at the VA Hospital in Temple, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Marvie Eldreth, and Bill and Helen Smith; and brother-in-law, Clark Williams.

He is survived by his daughter, Jordan Eldreth; son, Connor Eldreth of Belton, Texas; parents, Richard and Christine Eldreth of Saltville, Va.; sister, Carla Williams of Saltville, Va.; nieces, Heather (Bradley) Widener, and Courtney (Josh) Reynolds; nephews, Jem Williams, and Travis (Trisha) Farmer; two great nieces,three great nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va., with Pastor Phillip Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Eldreth-Kestner Cemetery in Saltville, Va.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Richard Howard Eldreth Jr. family.

D. R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Jun
5
Burial
Eldreth-Kestner Cemetery
Saltville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart aches for you, I am sorry for your loss. But I know you will be left with many good memories!
Dot McCray Long
Family
June 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to you. Thank you for raising such a remarkable man. Thank you for supporting him while he was in the military. I pray that sweet memories flood your heart, mind and soul to bring you comfort during your grief. May God bless you til you see your son again - somewhere over the rainbow.
Sheryl Murphy (nurse friend of Ty Hudson)
Other
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May the Lord fill the emptiness with his love.
Richard Morris
June 3, 2021
We worked together at the Killeen, Tx airport. I really enjoyed teasing with him and our many talks. He loved his kids and family. He was a good man and will be missed.
Mindy Birmingham
Friend
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results