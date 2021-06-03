Richard Eldreth Jr.
May 31, 1968 - May 19, 2021
BELTON, Texas
Richard Howard "Ricky" Eldreth Jr., age 52, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Belton, Texas. He was born in Abingdon, Va., on May 31, 1968. He was a 1986 graduate of Patrick Henry High School, where he was a proud member of the Rebel Regiment. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served in Desert Storm. He was currently employed at the VA Hospital in Temple, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Marvie Eldreth, and Bill and Helen Smith; and brother-in-law, Clark Williams.
He is survived by his daughter, Jordan Eldreth; son, Connor Eldreth of Belton, Texas; parents, Richard and Christine Eldreth of Saltville, Va.; sister, Carla Williams of Saltville, Va.; nieces, Heather (Bradley) Widener, and Courtney (Josh) Reynolds; nephews, Jem Williams, and Travis (Trisha) Farmer; two great nieces,three great nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va., with Pastor Phillip Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Eldreth-Kestner Cemetery in Saltville, Va.
