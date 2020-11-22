Richard Eugene Puckett
Richard Eugene Puckett, age 80, of the Thompson Valley community of Tazewell, Va., died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Ky.
Born June 6, 1940, at Gary, W.Va., he was the son of the late Clarence B. and Leona S. Sutherland Puckett. He was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Richard loved his family, the outdoors, and farming. His favorite pets were horses and cats. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Puckett; sisters, Mildred Herald and Dorothy Gross.
He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty six years, Mary Anna Buchanan Puckett; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell, Va., where graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Carlos Hess officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Chad Horne, Charles Horne, Darrell Horne, Johnny Lawson, Greg Buchanan, and Walter Bogle.
Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home of Tazewell, Va. is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.