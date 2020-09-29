Menu
Richard J. Booher Jr.
Richard J. Booher Jr.

August 3, 1946 - September 25, 2020

Richard J. Booher Jr., age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Johnny Dillard and Pastor Mike Tyson officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service will follow the service at the Glenwood Mausoleum, and Richard will be laid to rest at Shelby Hills Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by Bristol VFW Honor Guard and Tennessee National Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Krusin for Kids, 17453 Cleveland Road, Abingdon, VA 24211.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Sep
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
