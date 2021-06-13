Menu
Richard Martin Patrick
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Richard Martin Patrick

November 11, 1943 - June 10, 2021

Richard Martin Patrick, 77, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Born in Hansonville, Va., on November 11, 1943, he was the fifth of seven children of Arch and Hazel Skeens Patrick. He spent his early years in Russell County before moving to Bristol where he had resided for the past 56 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Westmoreland Patrick; son, Ricky Allen Patrick; siblings, Mildred Davis, Roy "Gene" Patrick and Gyle Patrick.

Survivors include daughter, Janie Reynolds; five grandchildren, Tiffany, Cody and Brianna Patrick, Haley and Ashley Reynolds. He is also survived by siblings, Shirley Stapleton, Robert Lenord Patrick and Pauline Salyers; as well as two great- grandsons.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and physicians of the Critical Care Unit at JMH for their compassionate care and devotion to Richard.

Honoring Richard's wishes, his body will be cremated. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.