Richard A. Rollins
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Richard A. Rollins

October 21, 1943 - December 31, 2021

Richard Allen Rollins, at the age of 78, departed his earthly life on Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home. Richard had a brief illness with pancreatic cancer and was cared for by his family and Ballad Hospice during this cruel and difficult time.

Richard was born to Annie Mary Sweet Rollins and William Rathmell Rollins on October 21, 1943 in Rockwood, Tenn. Richard grew up in Methodist churches in Norton, Va., Bristol, Va. and Abingdon, Va. as his Dad, a United Methodist minister was transferred among churches. He graduated from Abingdon High School, proudly from Emory and Henry College with degrees in English and Music, and from the University of Tennessee master's program in Journalism.

Richard was married to Suzanne Neal Rollins of Abingdon for 55 years. The two met and dated throughout high school and college and felt blessed to go through their lives together rearing their two children, Richard "Rick" Allen Rollins II and Amy Elizabeth Rollins Probst.

Richard was a high school teacher for many years. He taught English, Drama, music and journalism for over 30 years, first at Osbourn High School in Prince William County, Va. and then at Bristol Virginia Middle school and Virginia High School. He loved his years teaching, the inquisitiveness of the students and the fun of relationships with his colleagues. Richard also worked as a manager at Barkers Supermarket for a brief time. For over 20 years, he directed the chancel choirs of Reynolds Memorial United Methodist in Bristol, Va. and First United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tenn. He derived a deep sense of spirituality through singing and teaching and arranging scared music and working with the choir members whom he loved as family.

In another nod to his love of music and the arts, Richard was a board member of AAME, and the Birthplace of Country Music. He served as secretary of the Board of County Music and was briefly the Executive Director for the group. Richard also was instrumental in getting the organ moved from Elon College and installed at the Paramount Theater. Richard belonged to various educational groups over the years. He served in most of the leadership positions at First United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and stepmother; sister, Elinor King and her husband, Marcus King; brother, William (Bill) and wife, Norma Barker Rollins.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Neal Rollins; his children, Rick and Amy. He is also survived by son-in-law, Christopher Probst; brothers, Tom Rollins of Cohutta, Ga. and Joe Rollins, Atlanta, Ga. He had great love for his Grandchildren who loved him and learned so much from him, Abby, Oskar and Sophia Rollins and Anna Grace, Calista (Callie) and Cassandra (Cassie) Probst. Sister-in law, Judy Fulton and brother-in-law, Hubert Fulton. There are many surviving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Church 322 Vance Drive, Bristol, Tenn. at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing as much as possible. There will be a greeting of friends in the Fellowship Hall of the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to First United Methodist Church or the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. Condolences and memories may be shared and viewed at www.Oakley-Cook.com. Richard and his family are in the care of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
First United Church
322 Vance Drive, Bristol, TN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May Richard A. Rollins' beloved memory be an everlasting source of inspiration and his musical soul forever be a loving guide to all who were blessed to know him. With Heartfelt Condolences, Cantor Michael Zoosman, NIH
Cantor/Chaplain Michael J Zoosman
Other
January 25, 2022
Suzanne and family, My prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with you. May your faith, family and friends along with wonderful memories sustain you in the days ahead. Love and blessings. Linda Lee
Linda Lee Long Rhodes
Friend
January 5, 2022
Just learned of your loss and sending up prayers for you and your family. Lost Lee in June after 54 great years. I am only 3 hours away if I can help. Hugs.
Brenda Young Taylor
Other
January 5, 2022
While we did not have many encounters with Mr. Rollins, they are memorable. One of my favorite memories is when we were making a meal before Chris and Amy were married. He said we should open up a B&B and call it "Pair-A-Docs." This reminded me so much of my own father's sense of humor! He had a way of making us feel welcomed into his life. When he was diagnosed and treated for myasthenia gravis many years ago, we started teaching about that particular illness in our classes as a way of showing how the nervous system worked. Hundreds of pre-nursing/pre-med students have been educated about this because of him. Even when he wasn't in the room, he was still teaching others! Much love and many hugs to your whole family during this time!
Paul and Tracy Wagner
Other
January 4, 2022
Suzanne and family, We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Richard was a one of kind special man, and he will be missed dearly by so many! We pray God's peace and comfort for each of you, now and always. Love You, Jim and Cheryl
Jim and Cheryl Perkins
Friend
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family
Marsha Helton
January 3, 2022
Suzanne , I'm so sorry about the loss of your husband. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Johnnie Lee smith
January 3, 2022
I´m so sorry to hear about Richard. Sadly all our days are numbered. I would like to be with you for the funeral, but I´m very sick too. I´ll be praying for you and your family
Sue Allen
January 3, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Suzanne
Sally (Keirstead) Bassett
Work
January 3, 2022
My sincere condolences to Suzanne and their family. Prayers for comfort, peace and strength for the coming days.
Teresa Tignor
January 3, 2022
