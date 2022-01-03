While we did not have many encounters with Mr. Rollins, they are memorable. One of my favorite memories is when we were making a meal before Chris and Amy were married. He said we should open up a B&B and call it "Pair-A-Docs." This reminded me so much of my own father's sense of humor! He had a way of making us feel welcomed into his life. When he was diagnosed and treated for myasthenia gravis many years ago, we started teaching about that particular illness in our classes as a way of showing how the nervous system worked. Hundreds of pre-nursing/pre-med students have been educated about this because of him. Even when he wasn't in the room, he was still teaching others! Much love and many hugs to your whole family during this time!

Paul and Tracy Wagner Other January 4, 2022