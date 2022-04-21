Richard Allen Souder
Richard Allen Souder, age 77, of Blountville, Tenn., went home to be with the LORD on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
He was born in Charleston, S.C., to the late Bill Souder and Essie Souder of Elizabethton. Richard moved to Bristol, Tenn., in 1971. Richard served in the U.S. Army and was self-employed in video business and real estate title work. Richard was a longtime member of Loyal Order Moose and a 1962 graduate of Elizabethton High School. He was very funny and always had a punch line for everything. He enjoyed, playing poker with his friend, Jeff, shooting pool, and had the privilege to shoot with "Minnesota Fats" watching NASCAR and attending events. Richard was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Donna Sumner and Barbara Prater and a special aunt, Eleanor Randazo. Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life of 38 years, Barbara Souder of the home; sister, Sue Sams (Jack) of Memphis, Tenn.; brother, Jimmy Souder of Greenville, Tenn.; daughter, Debbie Foran (Larry) of Bristol, Tenn.; two sons, Ronnie Osborne (Barbara) and Sam Osborne (Barbara), of Bristol, Va.; special sisters and brothers-in-law; a very special granddaughter, Lexie Foran; seven grandchildren, Adam, Samantha, Christina, Allen, Ronald, Debra and Simon, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Richard Allen Souder will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church with Dr. Stan Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
The graveside service and committal will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City. Pallbearers will be Adam Leonard, Larry Foran, R.B. Winters, Jr, Kris McCroskey, Drew McCall, Allen Foran, Paul Souder and Ken Souder. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Watson, Ricky Sams and Jack Sams. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Trauma Team and ICU at Bristol Regional Medical Center for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 21, 2022.