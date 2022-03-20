Richard Shane Trivette



November 15, 1965 - March 12, 2022



Richard Shane Trivette, age 56, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home unexpectedly.



He was born in Lebanon, Virginia, on November 15, 1965, to the late Robert Malachi and Shirley Ann Shelton Trivette. He lived in Bluff City, Tenn. all of his life. He attended East High School and formerly worked at Asplundh.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Allen Trivette; a special aunt, Shelby Shelton; and a special nephew, Joshua Carrier. Survivors include a son, Travis Trivette of Washington State (Meaghan); a daughter, Rachel Trivette of Johnson City; grandson, Leiland Trivette; sisters, Chi-Ann Hayes (Rocky), Lisa Carrier; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.



His favorite pastime was riding his motorcycle. He was always helpful to his neighbors in their time of need. He loved his family and friends immensely.



A private funeral service will be held at Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton, Tenn. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. for family only. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home caring for the Trivette family.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.