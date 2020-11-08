Richard Wallace Blaylock
May 3,1945 - October 31, 2020
Richard Wallace Blaylock, 75, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, in Bristol, Tenn.
He was born in Bristol, Va., on May 3, 1945, a son of the late Charley Patton Blaylock and Hattie Lee West Blaylock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Mumpower; and two brothers, Guy Blaylock and Ronnie Blaylock.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He retired from Peerless Wood Working after 18 years of service. He was a hard worker, enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church on Weaver Pike in Bristol, Tenn.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Nell Blaylock; four daughters, Polly Gilmer and her husband, Gordon, of Bristol, Va., Sherry Book of Bristol, Tenn., Rhonda Blaylock of Damascus, Va., and Tammie Green and her husband, Alan, of Colorado; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a gathering of friends at a later date at their residence. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mr. Blaylock and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 8, 2020.