Dickie was a Childhood Playmate And Friend. It was with Great Sadness I heard of His Passing. The Big Mountain behind the house where He Grew up; my Dad was keeper of the fire Tower on top of it. Dickie several times would climb up there with me just to keep me company, when taking Dad supplies! His Pawpa and Dad Were Church Brothers that traveled a lot together in that Capacity. Both His Grand Parents were wonderful Neighbors, often Spending and entire Night with us when my Mom was Ailing. We are told in Scripture; not to sorry as them that have no Hope. So I take Great Solis in The Sure Hope of Meeting Him Again after our Change Comes in The Last Resurrection. Prayers for His Entire Family Our loss is His Gain Love and best Regards ( unable to travel as My Wife is Recovering from Shoulder and Her 96 years Old Mother is here in our charge: Please excuse) Cousin Ronnie Beavers

Farley R. Beavers Family June 25, 2021