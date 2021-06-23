Menu
Richard Alexander "Dickie" Woodburn
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Richard "Dickie" Alexander Woodburn

January 14, 1942 - June 21, 2021

Richard Alexander Woodburn, age 79, of Clover, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C. He was born on January 14, 1942, in Thompson Valley, Va., the son of the late Walter and Thelma Harrison Burgess.

Mr. Woodburn was a retired engineer of Honeywell, and was retired from the U.S. Army Reserves.

Surviving include his children, Lori Woodburn, Amy Woodburn, Eric Woodburn and wife, Ericka, and Hunter Woodburn; four grandchildren, Emma, Whitney, Briana, and Izak; sister, Donna Seering and husband, Mike; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral service will be held 7 pm, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Davis. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Mac Phillips, Bob Harrison, David Lambert, Kevin Freeman, Larry Harrison, and Mike Seering. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Lambert, Glenn Harrison, and Jack Phillips.

The burial will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Mountain View Cemetery with military honors by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard.

The funeral service may be viewed by oneroomstreaming.com, Event ID: WeaverFH, Password: IDD88R. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
25
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
26
Burial
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
TN
Richard and I met 1968. We were employed by Federal Pacific Electric Co. in New London N. C. Later he came to work at North Hand Protection in Clover S. C. We were friends for many years. From young adults out of college to mature men. I enjoyed his friendship and our working relationship. God speed Richard.
Stephen Grigg
Work
June 26, 2021
Dickie was a Childhood Playmate And Friend. It was with Great Sadness I heard of His Passing. The Big Mountain behind the house where He Grew up; my Dad was keeper of the fire Tower on top of it. Dickie several times would climb up there with me just to keep me company, when taking Dad supplies! His Pawpa and Dad Were Church Brothers that traveled a lot together in that Capacity. Both His Grand Parents were wonderful Neighbors, often Spending and entire Night with us when my Mom was Ailing. We are told in Scripture; not to sorry as them that have no Hope. So I take Great Solis in The Sure Hope of Meeting Him Again after our Change Comes in The Last Resurrection. Prayers for His Entire Family Our loss is His Gain Love and best Regards ( unable to travel as My Wife is Recovering from Shoulder and Her 96 years Old Mother is here in our charge: Please excuse) Cousin Ronnie Beavers
Farley R. Beavers
Family
June 25, 2021
Richard, we shared many a memory there in Thompson Valley with family gatherings, playing cowboys, wiffle ball, exploring the valley. We all hated to see you leave Mom Ma Harrisons and go to Bristol. Now, rest with God's eternal rest and may your family be comforted until they join you one day.
Mac Phillips
Family
June 23, 2021
Love an Prayers to you an Family
Kathy West
June 23, 2021
