Richard "Dickie" Alexander Woodburn
January 14, 1942 - June 21, 2021
Richard Alexander Woodburn, age 79, of Clover, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C. He was born on January 14, 1942, in Thompson Valley, Va., the son of the late Walter and Thelma Harrison Burgess.
Mr. Woodburn was a retired engineer of Honeywell, and was retired from the U.S. Army Reserves.
Surviving include his children, Lori Woodburn, Amy Woodburn, Eric Woodburn and wife, Ericka, and Hunter Woodburn; four grandchildren, Emma, Whitney, Briana, and Izak; sister, Donna Seering and husband, Mike; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held 7 pm, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Davis. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Mac Phillips, Bob Harrison, David Lambert, Kevin Freeman, Larry Harrison, and Mike Seering. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Lambert, Glenn Harrison, and Jack Phillips.
The burial will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Mountain View Cemetery with military honors by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard.
The funeral service may be viewed by oneroomstreaming.com
, Event ID: WeaverFH, Password: IDD88R. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 23, 2021.