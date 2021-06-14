Ricky Dean Barr
February 22, 1971 - June 12, 2021
Ricky Dean Barr, 50, of Konnarock, Va., passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was born in Abingdon, Va. on February 22, 1971. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl B. Barr; one brother, Billy Barr; one sister, Nancy Vaughn; one nephew, Johnny Barr Jr.; and one great nephew, Jason Whitaker.
Ricky was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to all. He was of the Baptist faith and knew the Lord as his personal savior. Ricky always took time out of his day to read the bible and study the scripture. Ricky was a farmer by trade and overall he was considered a naturalist. He loved the animals and land he grew up working and found pleasure in watching the sunset over Lost Mountain every evening. Ricky also spent his free time cutting timber and Christmas tree farming. He especially loved spending time on Grassy Ridge Road where he could be found most every day working and will be laid to rest in the place he loved the most.
Ricky is survived by his mother, Mary Sue Bartfai Barr; two brothers, Johnny Barr and Roger Barr and wife, Lisa; two sisters, Barbara Sue Barr Clark and Julia Ann Barr Dolinger and husband, Tracy; nephew, Tim Barr, with whom he had a special closeness and devotion and loved as a son; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Barr Family Farm at 28835 New Cut Road (Grassy Ridge Road), Damascus, Va. (Konnarock, Va.) with Pastor Jerry Fritz officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the farm at 12:45 p.m. to attend the service. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garretfuneralhome.com
. Mr. Barr and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
Garrett Funeral Home
Damascus, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 14, 2021.