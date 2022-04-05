Ricky Allen Bowers
July 5, 1955 - April 2, 2022
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Ricky Allen Bowers, 66, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Ballad Hospice House.
He was born in Washington County, Va., to the late Howard Ernest Bowers and Shirley Hawthorne Bowers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Plummer Bowers; one brother, Brian Bowers; and one brother-in-law, Michael St. John.
Ricky was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School where he excelled in football and wrestling. He was especially proud of the two high school musicals he performed in Lil Abner and Calamity Jane.
Ricky began his career working at Reynolds Metals which later became Ball Corp., he retired in 2008 after 30 years of service. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed racing and loved watching Gunsmoke.
Survivors include two children, Jarrod Bowers (April) and Jenna Bowers (Dustin); one brother, Edward Heath (Betty); one sister, Naomi St. John (Jerry); his beloved canine companions, Liddy and Josie; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 until 6:45 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 7 p.m., in the chapel with Pastor Tim Norris officiating. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of his sister, Naomi St. John.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are suggested to C.C. Porter Animal Shelter, 27252 Porter Ln., Abingdon, VA 24211.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 5, 2022.