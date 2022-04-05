Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ricky Allen Bowers
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Ricky Allen Bowers

July 5, 1955 - April 2, 2022

GLADE SPRING, Va.

Ricky Allen Bowers, 66, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Ballad Hospice House.

He was born in Washington County, Va., to the late Howard Ernest Bowers and Shirley Hawthorne Bowers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Plummer Bowers; one brother, Brian Bowers; and one brother-in-law, Michael St. John.

Ricky was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School where he excelled in football and wrestling. He was especially proud of the two high school musicals he performed in Lil Abner and Calamity Jane.

Ricky began his career working at Reynolds Metals which later became Ball Corp., he retired in 2008 after 30 years of service. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed racing and loved watching Gunsmoke.

Survivors include two children, Jarrod Bowers (April) and Jenna Bowers (Dustin); one brother, Edward Heath (Betty); one sister, Naomi St. John (Jerry); his beloved canine companions, Liddy and Josie; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 until 6:45 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 7 p.m., in the chapel with Pastor Tim Norris officiating. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of his sister, Naomi St. John.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are suggested to C.C. Porter Animal Shelter, 27252 Porter Ln., Abingdon, VA 24211.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bowers.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Apr
7
Service
7:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.