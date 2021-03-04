Barbara and family, It saddens me to read of Rick´s passing. Heaven became even sweeter when he entered those gates to be with Jesus. I will always and forever remember being neighbors in Putnam. I have much love for each of you and though time has separated us in distance, love creates an unbreakable bind. Priceless memories! I will never forget you! I pray for God´s comfort To surround you all during this time and all the days that follow. I send my love and sympathy!

Rita Miller March 5, 2021