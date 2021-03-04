Ricky "Rick" Lee Helton
August 17, 1960 - January 2, 2021
HONAKER, Va.
Ricky "Rick" Lee Helton, 60, went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Rick was born on August 17, 1960, to Kenneth "Kenny" Lee and Barbara Ann Conley Helton in Columbus, Ohio.
Rick was a graduate of Honaker High School. He worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections for more than 20 years working as a correction officer then becoming office manager. Rick had a love for youth, taking many trips with his church youth groups and work youth on camping trips and doing various activities. Rick enjoyed camping, the lake, his Virginia Tech Hokies, and golfing with his sons, but most of all he cherished the time he spent with his family which meant the most. Rick was most known for his sense of humor and regardless of who you were he always invited you into his heart. Rick was a member of Freedom Ministries Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenny Helton.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia "Pat" Helton; two sons, Aaron Helton and wife, Renee, and Jason Helton and wife, Ashley; mother, Barbara Helton; one sister, Marketta Puckett and husband, Mike; one brother, Bryon Helton and wife, Jacqueline; sisters-in-law, Judy Barton and husband, Mitchell, and Barbara Compton; also several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021. A visitation will begin 2 p.m. followed by a service at 3 p.m. at Freedom Ministries Church, 227 Wellness Drive, Cedar Bluff, Va., with Pastor Mickey Hale officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com
In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Helton.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.