Ricky Leonard Hess
DIED
September 26, 2020
Ricky Leonard Hess

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Ricky Leonard Hess. 61, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Ricky was the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, cousin, and father-in-law that anyone could ever ask for as well as the most generous and helpful person. He was very special to all of us and he will be missed very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl L. Hess and Katie Warren Hess.

Survivors include his loving wife, Joan Hess; children, Ricky Hess Jr. and wife, Heather and Samantha Hess and boyfriend, Eric Taylor; two grandchildren, Jordan Hess and Chris Hess and wife, Dianna; one great-grandchild, Atticus Hess; sisters, Jan Anderson and Juanita McVey; uncles, Warren Hess; aunts, Florence Blevins, Margaret Granados, Eula Sandefur, Jenny Hess, and Carol Smith; brothers, Willie Hess and Robert Hess; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the Rush Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Hess family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Sep
29
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Sep
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rush Creek Cemetery
Joan, Rick and family, we were so sorry to hear of Ricky's passing. We always were so glad tp see you at McDonalds. You both had smiles on your faces and were always happy. We pray God will give you all comfort during this time. We love you all. Love Garry and Mickie Evans
Garry Marilyn Evans
Friend
September 27, 2020