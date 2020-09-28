Ricky Leonard Hess
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Ricky Leonard Hess. 61, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Ricky was the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, cousin, and father-in-law that anyone could ever ask for as well as the most generous and helpful person. He was very special to all of us and he will be missed very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl L. Hess and Katie Warren Hess.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joan Hess; children, Ricky Hess Jr. and wife, Heather and Samantha Hess and boyfriend, Eric Taylor; two grandchildren, Jordan Hess and Chris Hess and wife, Dianna; one great-grandchild, Atticus Hess; sisters, Jan Anderson and Juanita McVey; uncles, Warren Hess; aunts, Florence Blevins, Margaret Granados, Eula Sandefur, Jenny Hess, and Carol Smith; brothers, Willie Hess and Robert Hess; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the Rush Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Hess family.