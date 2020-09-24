Ricky Lynn Slaughter November 25, 1959 - September 22, 2020 Ricky Lynn Slaughter, age 60, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He worked for the Sullivan County School system and a member of Lighthouse Bible Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Mack Henry Slaughter. Survivors include his mother, Hazel Slaughter. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Earnest Steffey and Pastor Jack Wright officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 12 noon, Friday, September 25, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Devon Neal, Douglas Neal, Kenny Hutchman, Bubba Ferguson, Calvin Mowdy and Jack Wright. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Slaughter family. Akard Funeral Home 1912 W. State St., Bristol, TN 37620