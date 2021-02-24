Ricky Carroll Smith
July 14, 1955 - February 22, 2021
LEBANON, Va.
Ricky Carroll Smith, age 65, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021. Born July 14, 1955, he was preceded in death by his father, Frank Smith; and two brothers, Gerald Smith and Richard Smith.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Smith; daughter, Angela Green and husband, Matt; sisters, Nina Caldwell and husband, Robert, Connie Hawks, and Gladys Snead and husband, Randy; brother, Terry Smith and wife, Penny; granddaughter, Alex Campbell-Green; grandson, Matthew "Mountain Man" Green; very special nephew, Wyatt Smith; and very special great-nieces, Olivia Smith and Aubrey Mahala.
Funeral services for Ricky Smith will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Combs-Hess Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Rick Thompson. Burial will immediately follow at the Smith Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Barton, Eddie Wiseman, Donnie Tackett, Gary Tackett, Gary Lasley, Kevin Smith and Brandon Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be J.R. Franklin, Rick Craven and Joshua Jessee.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs–Hess Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com
.
Combs – Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Smith family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.