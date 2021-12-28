Menu
Rita McVey
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Rita McVey

February 16, 1950 - December 25, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Rita Eller McVey, age 71, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital.

Rita was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Earnest and Frances Carter Eller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel McVey, and her grandparents, Oscar and Hattie Carter and John and Rebecca Eller.

Rita retired from MRCSB IDC. She loved her job, and she touched many people's lives. She was a beautiful person inside and out; and was known for her impeccable appearance.

Survivors include her sister, Anita Turley and husband, Kenny, of Chilhowie; a nephew, Tommy Turley; a niece, Renita Turley; great niece and nephew, Kourtney and Thomas; great-great nieces, Everly and Olivia; special friends, Deena Barron and Anna Goodpasture; and many special friends at MRCSB IDC.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Bobby Rowland and Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., prior to services, at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie, is serving the Rita McVey family.





Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
at the church
VA
Dec
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
16 Entries
Rita, you have a heart of Gold, and you will be truly missed. Until we meet again. You are a Guardian Angel along with my Mother Lois (Lucy).
Randy Goodpasture
Friend
December 30, 2021
Rest in peace sweet precious angel.
Ken & Rhnea Langston
December 30, 2021
Rita was the kindest person I have ever met. She is one of a kind and will be missed
A.P Pierce
December 29, 2021
Words cannot describe how I felt about you momma, my heart is absolutely shattered. You will forever be in my heart!!! I have been blessed having you in my life. Your heart was made of gold. Now you will be my guardian angel along side of my momma. Until we meet again❤❤❤
Anna Goodpasture
December 29, 2021
I’m sorry for your loss. Rita was a special lady and will be dearly missed. Know you’re in my thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Poston Blevins
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
Rita was such a nice, caring and loving person. She left an impressions on everyone she met. I worked with her at the IDC. Love you my dear friend. RIP Rita.
Barbara Greer
Barbara Greer
Friend
December 28, 2021
IN LOVING MEMORY OF RITA
GLENNA Turley
Friend
December 28, 2021
I loved Rita she taught me how do sew at mount Rodgers idc when I first started there she will be greatly missed
Jessica Cardwell
Coworker
December 28, 2021
You will be missed. Love you lady. Love Pat Steffey.
Pat Steffey
Coworker
December 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mike Newman and Wanda Wanda Newman
Coworker
December 27, 2021
Such a sweet person
Judy Osborne
Friend
December 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Rita's passing , she was great friend we worked together at Deer Valley she willbe miss. RIP My Friend
December 27, 2021
Wonderful lady. So blessed to have known her
Pam Shirey
Friend
December 27, 2021
You will be miss
Tracy Johnson
December 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Rita’s passing she was a precious soul now resting in the arms of Jesus♥
Frank and Joyce Cregger
Friend
December 27, 2021
I love her and going to miss her she was a nice person she helped me when I worked with her at idc
Brittany Shores
Coworker
December 27, 2021
