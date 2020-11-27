Robert Allen Price
September 27, 1952 - November 24, 2020
Robert Allen Price, age 68, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born September 27, 1952 in Washington County, Va., a son of the late Cecil Robert and Nancy Lucille Roberts Price, and has lived most of his life in the Bristol area.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ivan Price and Terry Price. Surviving include his loving wife of 48 years, Darlene Cornett Price; son, Robbie Price; sisters, Rita Diane Greer and husband, Dallas, Sheila Barnett and husband, Less; brothers, Donnie Price and wife, Patty, and Timmy Price; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
The family would like thank Dr. Musgrave, Dr. Wallace and Nurses, and all the doctors at Ballad Health that cared for Mr. Price during his sickness.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 27, 2020.