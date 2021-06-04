Menu
Robert "Dwight" Barker Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Robert "Dwight" Barker Jr.

November 9, 1943 - June 2, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Robert "Dwight" Barker Jr., 77, of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. The tentative date for the memorial service is Saturday, June 26, 2021. Full obituary and further information will be run at a later date. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Barker family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Barker Family:
Your loved one was a Dear Friend and Supportive/Encouraging Friend who was a great inspiration to me in my High School years at CHS. He encouraged me and was responsible for my successful years in track (Pole Vaulting) and was responsible for me being able to set a school record...and gave me the gift of a positive attitude. I share in your loss and will keep you in my thoughts and prayers. Johnnie Cole/CHS Class of '66.
Johnnie Cole
Student
June 25, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this your time of sorrow.
Rhett Sutherland
Coworker
June 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. I am so sorry for your loss. I had the good fortune to have Mr. Barker for Biology and then again for an Economics class at CHS. He was a great teacher and had a way of making you feel that you mattered. May God bring peace and comfort to you in the time ahead.
Judy Stamper
June 23, 2021
Mary Etta, Chris and Scott, We are so sorry to hear of Mr. Barker's passing. He was a great influence to the students at CHS and also a great neighbor when we lived next door. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all in the days ahead. Love to all, Beth (Crusenberry) and Curtis Mason.
Beth Mason
June 22, 2021
Dear Barker Family, I am so sorry for the loss of Mr. Barker. He was always such a kind and humble man. He was guidance counselor to all three of my sons and I appreciate all the work he provided at CHS. God keep you in peace and love.h
Nellie Harmon
Friend
June 21, 2021
Mrs. Barker and family, I am so sorry for your loss. He was a great man and a great role model. He will be missed by so many because he did so much. Prayers for you and all of the family.
Deborah Carter
Student
June 21, 2021
Mary Etta, I am so sorry to see the news of Dwight's passing. My heart breaks for you. I am keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Donna Pennington-Eades
Friend
June 17, 2021
So very sorry to see his passing...Always so good to work with..He was always interested in the best for his students...withsympathy, mike & teresa...
mike snavely
Work
June 10, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear Dwight passed. I will always remember growing up in church with him singing in our choir.
Sarah Mckee
Friend
June 9, 2021
Coach Barker was a great coach and dedicated family man who had a huge impact on his players and students at Chilhowie High School. He will be sadly missed by family, students and players.
Sheriff Fred Newman (Retired)
School
June 7, 2021
Mary Etta, Chris and Scott, I will be praying for you all. I´m so sorry for your loss. Mr. Barker did so much to help lots of people. He will be missed.
Rebekah Reasor
June 6, 2021
So sad to hear of "Coach Barker's" passing. He was a great inspiration to me while at CHS in those early 60's school years. He always took a personal interest in his students and his words of encouragement were greatly appreciated and uplifting. May you rest in peace as God comforts the Family. I remain a grateful student and Friend. Johnnie Cole/CHS Class of '66
Johnnie Cole/Abingdon
Friend
June 6, 2021
Mrs. Barker,
I am so sorry for the passing of your husband. He was such a kind, patient gentleman. He is one that I remember most at your church. You and all of your family are in my prayers.
Deborah Carter
Student
June 5, 2021
Thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Billy Testerman
School
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dwight´s passing. He was certainly a wonderful person and a bright light in this small community. He was the true definition of a good teacher and friend. Praying for all your family.
Kathy Wright
Friend
June 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dwight's passing. I have so many good memories of the years that we had in Chilhowie. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort in these trying days. I know that Dwight will be missed by many.
Temple Mellinger
June 4, 2021
He was a good man he helped me through a lot of stuff thank u
Brittany Shores
Friend
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Mary Etta, Chris, Scott, and family. Dwight was my Sunday School teacher for many, many years. I always looked forward to his lessons. Also, he was always there in the bass section of the choir. Dwight was the hardest working member of our church that I ever knew. I always laughed when he greeted me with "Hey, Jenny Lou". Heaven has gained a worthy disciple. Love and Peace to all.
Jenny Cochran
Friend
June 4, 2021
Mary Etta,Scott and Chris so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Janet Berry
Friend
June 4, 2021
Dwight was such a bright light in this world and he will be greatly missed. I am so thankful for the opportunity to know him and work with him. Prayers for Mary Etta and the family.
Paige Houchins
Friend
June 4, 2021
Mary Etta and family, so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers
Wanda Campbell Owens
Friend
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Dwight has been my Sunday School teacher for many years. I always enjoyed his class. In addition, Dwight was in the bass section of our choir for years and years. He was the most active member of our church for as long as I can remember. I always laughed when he called me Jenny Lou. Dwight will be sorely missed. Heaven has gained a faithful disciple. Love to his family.Every
Jenny Cochran
Friend
June 3, 2021
Mary & family. I am so sorry to hear of Dwight's passing. He will be missed by so many. I pray for peace and comfort for the family during this difficult time. He is at peace now and suffers no more. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lenora Brown
Family Friend
June 3, 2021
Dwight will be missed and fondly remembered by so many of us. He never failed to talk with me when I was home from college or medical school to see how I was doing. Always a smile on his face. I know he will be sorely missed by many. Prayers for the family for healing and peace during this difficult time
Rachel Houchins
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Mr.Barker.He was a guidance counselor at CHS when I was in school. He is always nice and willing to listen and help.He will be missed. Thoughts and Prayers, Mark & Teresa Johnson Barker
Teresa Barker
Student
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results