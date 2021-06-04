To the Barker Family:

Your loved one was a Dear Friend and Supportive/Encouraging Friend who was a great inspiration to me in my High School years at CHS. He encouraged me and was responsible for my successful years in track (Pole Vaulting) and was responsible for me being able to set a school record...and gave me the gift of a positive attitude. I share in your loss and will keep you in my thoughts and prayers. Johnnie Cole/CHS Class of '66.

Johnnie Cole Student June 25, 2021