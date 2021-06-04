Robert "Dwight" Barker Jr.
November 9, 1943 - June 2, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Robert "Dwight" Barker Jr., 77, of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. The tentative date for the memorial service is Saturday, June 26, 2021. Full obituary and further information will be run at a later date. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Barker family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 4, 2021.