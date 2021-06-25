It's so sad to learn of the passing of "Coach Barker" and to know that yet another cherished Friend from CHS has traveled on to that undiscovered country. It seems that this is happening too often to the many Teachers/Classmates from CHS and makes me wearying in checking the daily Obits. Coach Barker was a great source of encouragement and inspiration. He was one of my best fans and supporter of my Pole Vaulting career in track...always encouraging me to be positive and gave faith in myself. He was a very caring person/Teacher/Friend and I hold dear those precious memories we shared. May God's Peace and Comfort be with the Family in this hour if sorrow. Johnnie Cole/CHS class of '66

Johnnie Cole/Abingdon Friend June 25, 2021