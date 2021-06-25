Menu
Robert "Dwight" Barker Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Robert "Dwight" Barker Jr.

November 9, 1943 - June 2, 2021

Robert "Dwight" Barker Jr., age 77, died on Wednesday June 2, 2021.

Dwight was born on November 9, 1943, in Smyth County, to the late Robert Barker and Nina Currin Barker. He grew up in Sugar Grove and attended Sugar Grove High School. Following graduation, he enrolled at Milligan College where he played basketball for four years and ran cross country for two years.

After graduating college, he married and settled in Chilhowie, Virginia, where he began a 38 year teaching career at Chilhowie High School (CHS). While at CHS, he taught biology, history, and civics. However, he was best known for his 31 years as the school guidance counselor. Dedicated to Warrior sports, Dwight also coached baseball, track, football, golf and both girls and boys basketball. In addition, he was a fixture behind the scorer's table, tracking official stats for over 2000 basketball games. In 2001, he was inducted into the Smyth County Sports Hall of Fame. Following his retirement from CHS, he worked for three years as a career coach at Virginia Highlands Community College.

Among Dwight's proudest achievements were his involvement in his church and his life as a volunteer. A member of the Chilhowie United Methodist Church for over 50 years, he held various positions of service, including all lay person offices, Sunday school teacher and member of the Abingdon District Board of Trustees. As a committed community volunteer, he worked with the Little League Baseball program, the Virginia state YMCA, the Chilhowie Volunteer Fire Department, and the Chilhowie Lions Club, where he held all offices, including three terms as President.

Despite Dwight's countless hours as a servant to others, he remained the epitome of the loyal husband, father, and grandfather, providing an inspirational example for generations to come. Dwight was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, James W. "Joe" Sayers.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Etta Sayers Barker of Chilhowie, Va.; two sons, Colonel Christopher Barker, USAF (Retired) and his wife, Lieutenant Colonel Michelle Kenner Barker, USAF, of Lithia, Fla., and Scott Barker and his wife, Lieutenant Colonel Marti Owens Barker, USAF (Retired), of Bellbrook, Ohio; four grandchildren, Neve, Cali, Aiden and Alexa Barker; and his mother-in-law, Twyleene Sturgill Sayers of Marion Va.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Chilhowie United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the church. An entombment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Rose Lawn Mausoleum in Marion, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Dwight Barker Memorial Scholarship Fund; checks may be sent to the Smyth County Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 292, Marion, VA 24354, or the Chilhowie United Methodist Church c/o Andy Widener 39457 Widener Valley Rd. Chilhowie, VA 24319.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home is serving the Barker family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Chilhowie United Methodist Church
VA
Jun
26
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Chilhowie United Methodist Church
VA
Jun
28
Entombment
11:00a.m.
Rose Lawn Mausoleum
Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
I would like to offer my sincere sympathy to the family of Lion Dwight Barker. His service in the Lions over the past 40 years has been greatly appreciated and will be greatly missed.
Lion Jean Cook, District Governor MD 24-C
Other
June 26, 2021
It's so sad to learn of the passing of "Coach Barker" and to know that yet another cherished Friend from CHS has traveled on to that undiscovered country. It seems that this is happening too often to the many Teachers/Classmates from CHS and makes me wearying in checking the daily Obits. Coach Barker was a great source of encouragement and inspiration. He was one of my best fans and supporter of my Pole Vaulting career in track...always encouraging me to be positive and gave faith in myself. He was a very caring person/Teacher/Friend and I hold dear those precious memories we shared. May God's Peace and Comfort be with the Family in this hour if sorrow. Johnnie Cole/CHS class of '66
Johnnie Cole/Abingdon
Friend
June 25, 2021
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. 2nd Thessalonians 2:15, 16.
DT
June 22, 2021
My Sincerest condolences for your loss. May precious memories of your dear loved one, along with encouraging words such as those found at John 11: 25 & 26 be of comfort to your family as it has me.
Cherry
June 22, 2021
