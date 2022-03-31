Robert R. "Bob" Barron
January 26, 1943 - March 24, 2022
Robert R. "Bob" Barron, age 79, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was born on January 26, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, a son of the late Richard and Grace Lemon Barron.
His degrees include a Bachelor of Arts from Nebraska Christian College, a Master of Science from Fort Hays Kansas State University, and he did doctoral studies at the University of Tennessee. Robert became a resident of Bristol in 1967 when he accepted a position as Assistant Professor of Psychology at King College for two years. He then spent the remaining years of his professional career at Southwestern State Hospital and Marion Correctional Treatment Center from which he retired. After "retirement", Robert worked as a Licensed Professional Examiner with Ridgeview Pavilion. A faithful member of West Hills Christian Church, he served in many capacities including teacher, Elder, and chef for a yearly church soup supper. His involvement at Appalachian Christian Camp began over fifty years ago and included over forty years of leadership as Program Director for Jr. camp weeks. Robert was looking forward to leading the Junior III week at the camp this coming summer. He was a lifelong fan of both the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the New York Yankees, and his competitive spirit was displayed in cutthroat games of hearts and croquet. Robert was a beloved husband, father, and friend. He lived life to the fullest and to the end, his spirit of adventure glorying in his final white water rafting experience last fall on the Upper Gauley. Robert served the Lord faithfully and will be dearly missed.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Marie Boone, Irene Cummings, James Barron, Peggy Ward, and Eleanor Worrall. Left behind to cherish Robert's memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Sharolyn "Shari" Lewis Barron; daughter, Michelle Marie Barron; son, Joshua Robert Barron and wife, Ruth; grandchildren, Alitzah, Hannah Gail, Eliana, Zerachiah, Ahaviah, Shalviah Barron, and Brooke Matson; two sisters, Sally Mohr and Joan Anderson; dozens of cherished nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends and associates.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at West Hills Christian Church, 116 Elm Street, Bristol, Tenn., with Dr. Gary Knapp and Dr. John Jones officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be John Davis, Johnny Hensley, Jim Shipley, Paul Young, Johnny Hutchinson, and Randy Matney. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Weaver Funeral Home. The committal service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Center Valley Cemetery in Clayton, Indiana, with Pastor Duane Coffman officiating. Flowers will gladly be received or memorial contributions may be made to Appalachian Christian Camp, 512 Cross Circle, Unicoi, TN 37692, or West Hills Christian Church, 116 Elm Street, Bristol, TN 37620.
Robert R. Barron's arrangements in Tennessee are in the care of Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. His arrangements in Indiana are in the care of Jones Family Mortuary. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.