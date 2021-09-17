Menu
Robert Neville Cooper Jr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Robert Neville Cooper Jr.

Robert "Bob" Neville Cooper Jr., 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He will be missed immensely by his family and friends.

Bob was born on August 8, 1934 and grew up in Columbia, South Carolina. He attended high school in Germany while his father, a lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force, was stationed at Ramstein Air Base. While there, Bob enjoyed the opportunity to travel throughout Europe. In his later years, he loved to recount the adventures of his youth to his children and grandchildren, including the memorable trip to Italy when he saw the Pope!

After graduating from high school, Bob returned to the United States and attended the University of South Carolina before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Bedford, Virginia when he met Virginia Walker, and they were married on January 14, 1966. After his service in the Air Force, Bob and Virginia settled in Abingdon, Virginia to raise their two sons.

Bob worked as an X-ray equipment technician for Picker International until his retirement, and he and Virginia loved Abingdon and the surrounding area. Bob's favorite pastimes included attending concerts at the Carter Family Fold and visiting the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Bob also loved going to yard sales and finding bargains; family members and friends were often gifted some of the many treasures he found.

Bob will always be remembered for his keen curiosity, his ability to fix almost anything, and the friendship he provided to people he met over the course of his life.

He is survived by his son, Robert Neville Cooper III and his wife, Sheela; son, George Alton Cooper (Al) and his wife, Kristie; grandchildren, Asha Rao Cooper, Kieran Robert Cooper, Patrick Fitzhugh Cooper, and Jacquelyn Lenahan Cooper; brother, Thomas Cooper and his wife, Jo, and numerous other family members and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Virginia Walker Cooper; his parents, Robert and Margaret Cooper, and his brother, William Jackson Cooper.

A graveside service arranged by Updike Funeral Home will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Bedford, Va. at the Walker Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carter Family Fold Memorial Music Center, Inc., A.P. Carter Highway, P.O. Box 111, Hiltons, VA 24258.

The family extends special thanks to the staff members at Commonwealth Senior Living in Christiansburg, Va. and Heritage Hall in Rich Creek, Va. for the care they provided to Bob, as well as to all of the friends who supported them during their time of need.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Bob and Virginia were the very best friends that anyone could ever have. We treasure our memories of Bob, Virginia, Robert and Al.
The Garretts
Friend
September 18, 2021
We were so lucky to be visited by Mr. Cooper, and always enjoyed the time he came to see and talk to us!! You had a special dad. He will surely be missed.
The Arts Depot
September 17, 2021
Robert, Al & Family, our thoughts & prayers are with you all. Bob & Virginia were our special friends. We have special memories of our times with all of you.
Nancy & Cecil Gobble
Friend
September 17, 2021
Bob was a very kind person .His friendship as my former brother-in-law was appreciated. I loved Virginia and Bob .God bless his family.
Zane Cooper
Family
September 17, 2021
Robert and Al my heart goes out to both of you. Please know you are both in our prayers. Hugs
Susan Fields
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results