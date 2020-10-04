Robert Daniel Duff Sr.
April 22, 1936 - October 02, 2020
Robert Daniel Duff Sr., 84, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Duff was born in Bristol, Tenn., on April 22, 1936, a son of the late William Henry and Delilah Lindsay Duff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Reva Silas Duff; brother, James Duff; and sister, Elvira Lester.
When it wasn't raining, anyone who knew Robert could find him outside planting flowers, digging in his garden or watering his sod. God gained a new gardener in Heaven.
I made gardens and parks and planted all kinds of fruit trees in them. Ecclesiastes, 2:5
Robert is survived by his brother, Charles Duff of Bristol, Tenn.; son, Robert Daniel "Danny" Duff Jr. and Missy Shaffer of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Dana Marie Martin and husband, Carl, of Dallas, Ga.; son, David Allen Duff and wife, Micki, of Bristol, Va.; grandson, Dallas Austin Duff; granddaughter, Ella Grace Duff, who was his "little girl" and special buddy; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks are given to Adoration Home Health of Kingsport, the office of Dr. James Schrenker and the staff at Life Care Center in Elizabethton, Tenn., for all the love and care shown to Robert during his illness.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. on Monday with Pastor Gary Childers officiating. Committal services and interment will be private.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mr. Duff and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Phone: (276) 669-6141.
